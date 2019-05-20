The Netherlands-based flexible packaging producer and distributor LC Packaging and Veolia Netherlands have announced a strategic partnership to reduce flexible packaging waste globally.

In an effort to reduce residual waste streams related to flexible packaging on a global scale, the partnership aims to create a Circular Program to focus on optimising the recovery and upcycling of flexible packaging after-use.

The two firms have already commenced implementation of the Circular Program, on a test pilot phase, in partnership with a selected number of sustainably minded customers of LC Packaging.

LC Packaging said in a statement: “Once proven, the aim is to expand this closed loop approach to the activities of many more customers, industries and supply chain partners that fall under the scope of LC Packaging’s complete flexible packaging portfolio.”

According to LC Packaging, a vast percentage of flexible packaging is ended up incinerated or is landfilled.

As part of the strategic partnership, Veolia Netherlands is responsible for collecting and recycling of recovered packaging, and converting it into high quality compounds.

LC Packaging CEO Lucas Lammers said: “Our goal is to minimise and recuperate the waste associated with our packaging. At our own production location we already recycle up to 80% of our production waste and with our WorldBag reconditioning service we are able to recondition certain types of big bags up to six times.”

LC Packaging has distributed over 11 million FIBCs (big bags) or flexible containers in 2018, while majority of these bags were produced in its own SA 8000 and ISO 14001 certified production location in Bangladesh.

In order to meet the growing demand for flexible packaging, the firm has opened its second manufacturing site.

Veolia Netherlands business development director Roger Beuting said: “With our technical and operational expertise in the upcycling of plastic streams we believe that in combining forces with LC Packaging we can take significant steps.

“When produced, designed and handled the right way, big bags are a high quality recycling product and thus a sustainable product. Coming up with suitable after-use solutions for this type of packaging is certainly high on the Veolia agenda.

“LC Packaging and its customers can provide us with both, turning the recycling of big bags into an opportunity instead of a threat.”