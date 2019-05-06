VDI first purchased a machine from BOBST more than 10 years ago. Since then, the relationship between the two companies has grown with the purchase of three additional machines.

The latest machine is a K5000 2450 with AlOx and AluBond processes which will be installed later this year. The new machine will help VDI to better serve customers in the window film, specialty solutions and industrial products market.

VDI, a subsidiary of Lintec Corp. is a key industry solutions provider to many leading companies. Founded in 1971, VDI was one of the early producers of controlled density evaporated aluminium material and helped in the development and early production of many industrial products. The company provides a variety of roll to roll coated substrates for applications including barrier packaging, decorative and security coatings.

Versatility Combined with BOBST Innovative Processes

The K5000 2450 is a very versatile machine and can handle different types of substrates including heat sensitive films and can process a range of thicknesses from 4.5 to 120 micron. It has a low consumption of raw materials combined with excellent coating uniformity.

The K5000 2450 includes both the BOBST AlOx process for production of high barrier transparent films and the AluBond process which provides high metal adhesion and surface energy levels on the most commonly used substrates (PET, BOPP, CPP and PE) as well as giving significant improvement in barrier levels (OTR & WVTR) on BOPP and CPP films. The unique BOBST Hawkeye defect detector is also installed on the machine, it detects, counts and categorizes pinholes and other defects from 0.1mm upwards bringing increases in speed and final product quality. Hawkeye also measures Optical Density up to 4.5 OD and is an integral part of the AlOx process.

Commenting on the new machine, Steve Sorrentino, Director of Sales at VDI said, “This new vacuum metallizer will increase our capacity, improve customer service and create more opportunities for our company and partners. We had no hesitation in purchasing a BOBST machine due to our excellent relationship over the years which we look forward to continuing.”

Source: Company Press Release