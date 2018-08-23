Valtim Marketing Solutions selects EFI’s Midmarket Print Suite

Electronics For Imaging, announced that Valtim Marketing Solutions has chosen an EFI Midmarket Print Suite business and production workflow, with Pace software as its core MIS/ERP technology, to drive higher productivity and efficiency.

The 130-employee, second-generation family owned business primarily serves non-profit organizations with multichannel communications services for member acquisition, fund raising, member services and more.

Valtim operations vice president David Baldree said: “We are updating our ERP, switching from a system that is not print-industry specific and is not serving our needs.

“We anticipate the addition of the EFI solutions will improve accuracy and efficiency in inventory control and shop floor data capture, while ultimately providing more useful decision support for further operational improvements.”

Baldree joined the company six years ago and has been instrumental in a growth strategy involving equipment and software investments.

He was also heavily involved in implementing and managing EFI systems in his previous company. “Of course,” Baldree said, “we looked at other options available on the market, but in the end, the EFI Midmarket Suite, including Pace and PrintFlow, was the best choice for Valtim.”

Valtim is adding EFI Pace estimating in its Suite as a key element of the company’s new workflow. “In our current system, estimating is done outside of the ERP,” Baldree stated. “A typical estimator can do about 50 quotes in a month.

With Pace, an estimator can do four times that. That’s just one example of how this ERP implementation will position us for further growth without an excessive need to add more staff.

“I don’t think there is anyone out there that can offer the range of capabilities that EFI can within an integrated suite like this,” he added. The workflow upgrade comes as Valtim is achieving significant success, with sales up 80% over the past six years.

“We expect that adding the Midmarket Print Suite will spur even more growth as it helps us improve our bottom line,” said Baldree. “It won’t be the most expensive investment we have ever made, but I believe it will be one of the best in terms of the returns it can bring to the business.”

Printing and packaging professionals across the globe rely on EFI’s portfolio of workflow products to manage their businesses and become more streamlined, efficient, informed and profitable.

Source: Company Press Release