Finnish technology supplier and developer Valmet has agreed to deliver a web monitoring system to Mayr-Melnhof Karton in Frohnleiten, Austria.

Valmet IQ web monitoring system will be supplied to Mayr-Melnhof Karton’s KM3 board machine in Frohnleiten to enhance the entire production efficiency.

The order is a part of Valmet’s received orders for fourth quarter this year and the order value for such automation system deliveries would be less than €1m.

Under the contract, the Finnish firm will supply Valmet IQ Web Monitoring System (WMS) including 51 cameras across the whole production process on KM3.

The high-speed cameras will monitor important process areas and assist the operators in analyzing the root cause for disturbances in web runnability.

Faster break recovery and preventive troubleshooting with help of advanced technology camera equipment and video analysis tools includes the important benefits for the mill.

With a slim width of 4.4m, Mayr-Melnhof‘s KM3 machine manufactures recycled and barrier coated cartonboard in the weight ranging from 230 to 380gsm.

Valmet Austria & Eastern Europe pulp & paper sales automation manager Peter Lengaue said: “Valmet IQ Web Monitoring System is one of the biggest and most sophisticated web monitoring systems in the world.

“Our leading technology fits perfectly to Mayr-Melnhof Group’s strategy to implement innovative solutions. Also, we see this project as a long-term partnership to provide Industrial Internet tools to further enhance the customer’s cost competitiveness.”

In November 2018, Valmet has signed similar agreement to supply Old Corrugated Container (OCC) and OptiConcept M containerboard production lines with a winder for Mondi SCP’s mill in Ružomberok, Slovakia.

OCC line, which is also called OptiRefiber recycled fiber line, contains pulper feeding and vertical pulper systems, high and low consistency cleaning systems and coarse and fine screening systems with fractionation, thickening disc filters and long fiber dispersion system are equipped to this line.

The Containerboard machine delivery includes an OptiConcept M containerboard machine from headbox to reel followed by an OptiWin Drum two-drum winder equipped with Dual Unwind that results in giving higher capacity.