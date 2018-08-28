Valmet has been selected to supply paper machine grade conversion rebuild for Italy-based graphic and specialty papers producer Burgo Group.

Under the deal, Valmet will supply paper machine grade conversion rebuild and a wide scope of automation for Italian firm’s Verzuolo mill.

In the project, originally Valmet-supplied paper machine PM 9 and associated stock preparation systems, which are being used to manufacture lightweight coated (LWC) paper grades, will be rebuilt to produce recycled containerboard grades.

The equipment is currently involved in the production of lightweight coated (LWC) paper grades.

Valmet noted that the total value of an order of this type will be between €40m and €60m.

The project is part of Burgo Group’s strategy to focus on containerboard grades and diversify its solutions ranging from publishing to packaging and printing paper to paper for corrugators.

The rebuilt machine is expected to be operational by the end of 2019.

Valmet paper business line president Jari Vähäpesola said: “Valmet and Burgo have had a long and successful cooperation over the years at the Verzuolo mill. By having all the process equipment, process automation and mill engineering from one supplier, binds it all into a one.

The scope of the delivery is comprised of new old corrugated containers (OCC) line and major modifications in the existing paper machine.

The OCC line is known as OptiRefiber recycled fiber line, which features two bale handling and vertical pulper systems, cleaning and screening systems with fractionation and disc filters for short and long fiber lines.

Valmet will also supply new reject handling system for OCC rejects, and modifies the existing broke system and approach flow system.

For the existing paper machine, the company’s services include headbox rebuild, modifications to forming section, press section and pre dryer section, supply of new after dryer section with high humidity hood, modifications to the size press, continuous cooking system for surface size starch, and relocation of the existing reel.

The company will also supply related air systems, large paper machine clothing package, apart from making changes and improvements in the automation such as machine control, quality management, and process control and condition monitoring systems.

The delivery will also comprise of mill engineering for both the OCC line and board machine. With annual capacity of 600,000 tons, the PM 9 will produce recycled liner and fluting grades at a trim width of 9,800mm and basis weight range of 70-160 g/m2.