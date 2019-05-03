Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet has secured an order to provide DNA automation system and IQ quality management solution to China-based Suzhou Taison Paper.

Suzhou Taison Paper is a subsidiary of Taison Group, which is an international enterprise that integrates forestry, pulp making, plastic packaging, timber processing, real estate and trading.

Valmet DNA automation system and IQ quality management solution will be installed on two tissue machines, enabling the mill to enhance production efficiency and improve product quality.

Valmet DNA is a single automation system for all functions, including process, machine, drive and quality controls. It delivers information management, as well as mechanical and field device condition monitoring functions.

Valmet IQ solution will help provide desired end-product quality with the efficient of materials. It helps in process stability and quality control of produced paper and board.

Taison Paper deputy general manager Shengyou Zhu said: “We have very good cooperation with Valmet. We already have Valmet’s automation systems installed on four tissue machines in the Taison Group’s Jiangxi mill, and their performance has exceeded our expectations.

“Valmet’s advanced technology fits perfectly with our company’s strategy to implement innovative solutions.”

The delivery of both systems is expected to be completed by the third quarter of this year, said Valmet.

Valmet said that its comprehensive and scalable automation solution will help optimize productivity, in addition to improving energy efficiency and product quality.

Valmet China area sales manager Andy Zhang said: “Valmet ensures maximum and sustainable performance of production lines with its accurate and reliable process and product measurements.”

In April this year, Valmet has secured an order to supply a containerboard making line to Papierfabrik Palm’s (Palm) Aalen-Neukochen mill in Germany.

As part of the deal, Valmet will deliver a containerboard making line (PM 5) with expanded packages of mill-wide automation and services to the German mill.

The new high-capacity board machine, which was purchased to replace three existing smaller machines, will be used for the production of lightweight and high-quality recycled fluting and testliner grades.

Valmet provides process technologies, automation and services for the customers in the pulp, paper and energy industries.