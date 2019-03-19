Finnish automation technology provider Valmet has secured an order to supply a containerboard line for GS Paperboard & Packaging (GSPP), which is claimed to be the largest containerboard and integrated paper and packaging manufacturer in Malaysia.

Under the order, Valmet will supply OptiConcept M containerboard making line with automation solutions and a winder.

The technology provider firm said that the delivery marks the 26th automation line sold globally.

GSPP is expected employ the new production line PM 3 to produce testliner and fluting grades along with strengthen its position in the Malaysian market.

Valmet has included the order in its first quarter of 2019 orders received and the PM 3 is expected to be started-up by 2021.

The total value of the order was not disclosed but typically, the total value for orders of this type would be approximately €60m to €70m.

GS Paperboard & Packaging president of Sia Boon Soon said: “We have built a strong and long-lasting relationship with Valmet, which set a very good base for the negotiations. Valmet’s excellent references were another important cornerstone.

“OptiConcept M boardmaking lines stand out with their energy- and resource-efficient processes and high-speed production. We are convinced with Valmet’s technology, which is reliable throughout the whole boardmaking line.”

Valmet senior sales manager Timo Puijola said: “The customer had a clear idea about the machine concept from the very beginning. Thanks to our close cooperation and interactive discussions with the PM3 project team, we were able to find together a solution that fits well for the customer’s needs.”

Valmet delivers equipment for stock preparation system with broke and approach flow systems and the delivery includes a complete machine from headbox to reel followed by an OptiWin Drum two-drum winder with transfer rails.

The company said that the delivery also includes an OptiAir Hood high humidity hood, OptiAir Recovery heat recovery with other related air and ventilation systems, a surface starch preparation system and supply system for sizer along with Valmet Paper Machine Clothing package for start-up.

Valmet DNA Automation System for process and machine controls and Valmet IQ Quality Management Solution are also delivered by the company.

The 7,250mm wide containerboard machine is expected to produce fluting and testliner grades with a design basis weight range of 70-180 g/m2.

The design speed of the machine would be 1,200 m/min and the design daily capacity 1,445 tons.