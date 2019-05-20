Finnish automation technologies provider Valmet has signed contracts with Klabin, a large-scale paper producer, exporter and recycler in Brazil, to supply a kraftliner machine (PM27), new fiberline, along with a new continuous cooking and a pulp dryer rebuild.

Valmet said that the present technology delivery order is included in the second quarter 2019 orders received and the estimated value of the order ranges between €260m and €290m.

The present order for the delivery of a kraftliner production line marks the Valmet’s first large board making technology to be delivered in Brazil.

Under the contract, Valmet will supply a complete kraftliner board production line with an extended scope of supply delivery, including a wide mill engineering package.

The delivery features equipment for stock preparation system and approach flow system as well as a complete multiply kraftliner machine (PM 27) from headbox to reel, along with winder with automated transfer rails and roll handling systems.

In addition, the delivery includes air systems for the machine, a hall ventilation system as well as a wet end chemical system and surface starch preparation and sizer supply systems.

The automation delivery includes Valmet DNA Automation System for process and machine controls and Valmet IQ Quality Management Solution.

It also includes a large Valmet Industrial Internet package with Manufacturing Execution System (MES) as well as Valmet Paper Machine Clothing package for start-up for all machine clothing positions.

In 2018, Valmet launched its new continuous cooking technology, CompactCooking G3 and the present order includes the delivery of complete cooking plant and fiber line with a capacity of 2,000ADt per day.

Under the contract, Valmet will rebuild the pulp dryer which is expected to increase the capacity of the current pulp drying line delivered by Valmet in 2016.

The pulp drying line upgrades include new baling line, automatic tail threading equipment, process equipment debottlenecking and roll handling line upgrade.

Valmet and Klabin have also inked Letters of Intent (LOI) for the delivery of a second kraftliner machine (PM28) and a second cooking and fiberline. The final agreements are expected to be signed and delivery schedule to commence in May 2021.