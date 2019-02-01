Finland-based automation technology services provider Valmet has secured an order to supply process and quality vision systems to Blue Paper's paper machine in France.

Under the deal, the Finnish firm will deliver Valmet IQ Web Monitoring System (WMS) and a Valmet IQ Web Inspection System (WIS) to Blue Paper’s Paper Machine 1 in Strasbourg.

Blue Paper’s Strasbourg mill produces corrugated base paper made of 100% recovered paper in an environmentally friendly process. Valmet systems are expected to improve the machine’s overall production efficiency.

Valmet said the order is included in its fourth quarter 2018 orders received and the value of these kinds of automation system deliveries is below EUR one million.

Valmet sales automation manager Patrick Rojo said: “Valmet is capable of offering complete automation packages, including process controls and quality controls. Valmet IQ Web Monitoring and Valmet IQ Web Inspection Systems play a vital role in developing quality and total machine efficiency.

“We are excited to be able to provide the applications and services needed to meet our customer’s goals and continue an effective partnership by strengthening our local presence.”

Under the present order, Valmet will deliver its Valmet IQ WMS with 21 cameras across all of its production processes on Paper Machine 1 and a Valmet IQ WIS, capable of combining transmission and reflection detection.

The high-speed cameras in the system are expected to monitor critical process areas and facilitate operators to analyze the root causes of runnability disturbances.

Blue Paper electrical and automation manager Vincent Muller said: “As we have established a long-standing partnership with Valmet for many automation systems, we naturally wanted to look at their solution in the field of web break analysis and web inspection.

“The discussions we had with Valmet throughout the supplier selection process, as well as the tests we carried out on site with the WMS hardware, convinced us that the Valmet IQ process and quality vision system is a powerful integrated solution that will meet our expectations.”

Recently, Valmet has received an order to replace a quality control system at Papelera del Principado’s (Paprinsa) cartonboard machine in Spain.

This order includes delivery of Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS) with three scanners and related measurements and controls, a connection to the existing distributed control system (DCS) and a Valmet DNA IQ Dashboard.