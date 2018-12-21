Automation technologies supplier Valmet has agreed to supply new magnesium oxide (MgO) no 3 brown stock washing and line for Sappi Saiccor mill in South Africa.

Sappi has ordered the new line as part of the Vulindlela project, which aims to decrease the air emissions and effluents of Saiccor mill and increase total production from 783,000 ADt/a to 890,000 ADt/a.

According to Valmet, the capacity of the new MgO no 3 brown stock and screening line is around 720 ADt/d. The new brown stock washing and line is expected to be operational in June 2020.

The current deal is based on long-term relationship between both firms. Earlier, Valmet delivered crucial processes to other mill of Sappi in South Africa.

Sappi Saiccor projects director Wayne Weston said: “Valmet and its TwinRoll press technology was selected due to the ease of access for descaling and maintenance, high washing efficiency, low water consumption and low fugitive emissions to atmosphere.”

As part of the deal, Valmet will supply equipment for the deknotting, screening and brown stock washing area, as well as auxiliaries such as centrifugal pumps, field instruments, control valves, tower and tanks.

The scope of the deal also comprises of service agreement on performance and reliability monitoring for the TwinRoll presses. The monitoring includes cloud application on the Valmet platform.

Valmet fiber processing business unit sales manager Eva Engelfeldt said: “Valmet’s large reference base for fiberline key equipment, such as the TwinRoll presses for Sulphite pulp/dissolving pulp, gives confidence to our customers that we can handle their special processes.”

Sappi is a diversified woodfiber company, which supplies dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, graphic/printing papers, biomaterials and biochemicals to their direct and indirect customer base.

Located on the port of Durban in South Africa, the Saiccor mill holds capacity to produce 800,000 tons of Verve sulphite dissolving wood pulp (DWP). The facility is claimed to be the world’s single largest manufacturing site for fully bleached sulphite DWP.

Valmet provides process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. It offers pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production.