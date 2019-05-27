Valmet has secured a contract to supply machine vision and an extensive measurement package to Turkey-based Kipaş Paper’s Paper Machine 2 in Söke.

Under the terms of the contract, Valmet will supply a Valmet IQ Web Monitoring System, Valmet IQ Web Inspection System and an extensive consistency measurements package which will maximise production line efficiency, end product quality and business performance for Kipaş Paper.

Kipaş Kağıt, which manufactures container board paper from waste paper, currently operates a manufacturing plant in Aydın, Söke.

Kipaş Paper electrical and electronic engineer Furkan Altunay said: “We were convinced that the Valmet IQ Process and Quality Vision would provide us opportunity to prevent paper breaks during production and therefore downtime at the ongoing project PM2 in Söke.

“We have a successful history with Valmet based on their various solutions in Kahramanmaraş, and we believe that Valmet IQ Process and Quality Vision will make a great contribution to us in terms of production efficiency and product quality in PM2 as in the first machine.”

The firm will supply Valmet IQ Web Monitoring System featuring 34 high-speed cameras throughout the production process on PM2. It is capable of monitoring production and web break events, seamlessly tracing them back to their root causes.

The Valmet IQ Web Inspection System is designed to detect quality defects and flaws across the width of the sheet, pinpointing any issues in real-time.

The scope of contract includes delivery of consistency measurement package of over 50 units, which includes Valmet Microwave Consistency Transmitters (Valmet MCA), Valmet Rotating Consistency Transmitters (Valmet Rotary) and Valmet Optical Consistency Transmitter specifically designed for recycled fibres (Valmet OCR).

Delivery also includes five Valmet Retention Measurements (Valmet RM3) for wet end monitoring and control and two Valmet Brightness Measurements (Valmet Cormec5 X), an optical in-line measurement for brightness, fluorescence, colour and ERIC.

Valmet Turkey automation sales manager Hamit Demir said: “With the web inspection system and recently completely renewed web monitoring system, it is possible to speed up the process by eliminating paper breaks and increase process efficiency.”

Kipaş Kağıt, which has 450,000 tonnes of annual production capacity, plans to boost its production capacity to 1,200,000 tonnes per year at the first stage in 2020. It also plans to install a second paper machine and increase the production capacity to 1,600,000 tonnes per year in 2021.