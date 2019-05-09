Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet has been selected to supply key board making technologies to Kraft of Asia Paperboard & Packaging in Vietnam.

Under the contract, Valmet will supply the board making technologies for installation on Kraft of Asia Paperboard & Packaging’s new containerboard making line which is scheduled to be commissioned at Phu My facility in the second half of 2020.

The scope of supply under the contract include three OptiFlo Foudrinier headboxes for enhanced profiles and good formation, and an OptiPress Linear press section to achieve improved end product properties, high dewatering capacity and good runnability.

Valment will also provide a start-up package of spare parts and consumables. Financial terms of the contract were undisclosed.

Kraft of Asia Paperboard & Packaging was established by Marubeni to commence sales of containerboard manufacturing and packaging material in Vietnam.

Kraft of Asia Paperboard & Packaging will commission a new board production line (PM 1), which is expected to expand Marubeni’s containerboard business in the growing Vietnamese market.

With permits for one million ton annual capacity, Kraft of Asia Paperboard & Packaging plans to purchase three board machines in 10-year period in order to increase the paperboard production capacity.

Valmet is engaged in providing process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries.

Recently, Valmet has secured an order to supply quality management solution to Mexico-based Cartones Ponderosa, a producer of recycled coated board for folding cartons.

Under the contract, Valmet will provide Valmet IQ Quality Management Solution to Cartones Ponderosa’ cartonboard machine BM1. The firm will deliver IQ Quality Control System (QCS) with three scanners and related measurements and controls.

Cartones Ponderosa, which is claimed to produce more than 50% of the total recycled coated board grades in Mexico, operates a mill in San Juan del Río, Querétaro.

The firm is investing in its boxboard machine at the mill to make it the most productive and efficient of its kind. The mill currently has production capacity of 240,000 tons per year.