Finnish-based technology and automation services provider Valmet has secured an order to replace a quality control system at Papelera del Principado's (Paprinsa) cartonboard machine in Spain.

Under the order, the Finnish firm will supply a Valmet IQ Quality Control System, a related reporting system and a recently launched Valmet DNA IQ Dashboard.

Valmet said the systems will enhance machine runnability and the entire quality of the end-product.

The automation technology provider said that the present order is included in its 2018 fourth quarter orders received and the value of automation system deliveries would be usually below €1m.

Established in 1978, Papelera del Principado/Paprinsa produces coated carton board for domestic and international markets using 100% recycled fiber. The company offers superior products and service to its customers and is known for its research and constant improvement.

Valmet sales manager for automation Javier Navas: “We are happy that the customer acknowledges us as the technology leader in the pulp and paper industry and as the supplier of the best QCS solution on the market. Our moisture management concept is unique.

“Valmet’s reporting solution and strong local service played a crucial role in the customer’s decision-making. Now, we will develop the reporting concept further with Paprinsa. We are really looking forward the cooperation.”

Valmet’s delivery includes a Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS) with three scanners and related measurements and controls, a connection to the existing distributed control system (DCS) and a Valmet DNA IQ Dashboard.

With Valmet IQ QCS, more process information is available and the machine can be controlled much well than before. This improves machine performance and end-product quality along with faster start-ups and grade changes that increase production efficiency.

The Valmet DNA IQ Dashboard provides real-time and recent history information, allowing users to better react to changing situations.

The Valmet IQ Reporting package comprises of jumbo roll and customer roll reporting and management of laboratory data.

The reporting and laboratory data management enables the mill operators to follow and control the paper quality and production online, along with a history point of view.

The Valmet DNA Roll Monitoring tool allows mill operators to easily access any customer roll quality data to confirm quality information for customer orders, if needed.