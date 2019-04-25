Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet has secured an order to supply a containerboard making line to Papierfabrik Palm's (Palm) Aalen-Neukochen mill in Germany.

Under the deal, Valmet will deliver a containerboard making line (PM 5) with expanded packages of mill-wide automation and services to the German mill.

The new high-capacity board machine, which has been purchased to replace three existing smaller machines, will be used for the production of lightweight and high-quality recycled fluting and testliner grades.

The 11,700-mm-wide (wire) board machine will manufacture recycled fluting and testliner grades with the basis weight range of 60-110 g/m². With a speed of 2,000 m/min, the machine will have an annual capacity of 750,000 tons.

Valmet said that the value of the order will not be disclosed and the total value of an order of this type and scope is between €150m and €200m. The new machine at German mill is expected to be operational in 2021.

Palm CEO Dr Wolfgang Palm said: “We wanted to make a competitive investment for the next 50 years and aimed for a very wide and high-capacity containerboard machine to be ready for the future changes. Valmet was selected because of their high-level and differentiating technology for lightweight grades.”

The deliver for PM 5 will comprise of a high-speed containerboard making line from broke collection to reel and winder. OptiPress Center with transfer belt technology allows closed sheet transfer from press to dryer for high runnability and production efficiency at high speeds.

OptiSizer Hard is a unique size application method, under which hard covered nip rolls press the size deep into the paper web to improve surface and internal strengths.

OptiReel Linear combined with OptiWin Pro winder with Dual Unwind will help deliver high capacity level with better safety.

Valmet will also supply complete process air system for board machine and machine hall ventilation. The mill-wide automation package is comprised of Valmet DNA automation system for process and drive controls, as well as runnability and condition monitoring.

Valmet IQ quality management solution includes scanning measurements, related machine and cross direction controls and profilers.

Valmet paper business line president Jari Vähäpesola said: “Palm PM 5 will be the largest containerboard machine in the world. We offered Palm an outstanding combination of high-end technology, comprehensive selection of service, automation and industrial internet.”