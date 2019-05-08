Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet has secured an order to supply quality management solution to Mexico-based Cartones Ponderosa.

Cartones Ponderosa is engaged in production of recycled coated board for folding cartons.

Under the contract, Valmet will Valmet IQ Quality Management Solution to Cartones Ponderosa’ cartonboard machine BM1. The firm will deliver IQ Quality Control System (QCS) with three scanners and related measurements and controls.

The firm said in a statement: “The scope of basis weight, coating and moisture measurements and controls is complemented with surface topography, fiber orientation, optical caliper as well as gloss measurements and controls.”

Cartones Ponderosa expects the comprehensive solution from Valmet to improve machine efficiency and the overall end-product quality.

Valmet automation sales manager Miguel Sagahon said: “This project gives our customer the most complete and innovative single quality management solution of all Mexican mills.

“It provides measurements for fiber analysis online, coating characteristics, such as surface topography, and PPS (Parker Print Surf) direct photographic readings for printability predictions. With our solution, the mill can achieve its desired end-product properties with improved efficiency.”

The Valmet IQ Steam Profiler and Valmet IQ Induction Profiler are designed to provide effective moisture and caliper profile management in order to improve production efficiency and board quality.

The Valmet IQ profilers feature advanced self-diagnostics as well as a compact design for easy maintenance and installation.

Cartones Ponderosa, which is claimed to produce more than 50% of the total recycled coated board grades in Mexico, operates a mill in San Juan del Río, Querétaro.

The firm is investing in its boxboard machine at the mill to make it the most productive and efficient of its kind. The mill currently has production capacity of 240,000 tons per year.

In April 2019, Valmet has been selected to supply a containerboard making line to Papierfabrik Palm’s (Palm) Aalen-Neukochen mill in Germany.

Under the deal, Valmet will deliver a containerboard making line (PM 5) with expanded packages of mill-wide automation and services to the German mill.