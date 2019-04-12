Durst Group announced that Valley Container, a family owned corrugated sheet plant, has installed the Durst Delta WT 250, a corrugated printer featuring eco-friendly Durst Water Technology.

Valley Container has been operating since 1969 and through the new addition it intends to continue its growth in the paper packaging business.

Valley Container is located in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in a 120,000sq.ft facility, offering corrugated products, shipping boxes, paperboard products and the design and manufacturing of high-end graphic point of purchase displays, with an extensive history in the packaging industry.

With the recent purchase and installation of the digital Durst Delta WT 250, Valley Container and Durst have partnered for the needs of their printing equipment.

Durst Delta WT 250 addresses a range of applications and offers the ability to produce high quality output in standard or custom sizes starting from a batch size of one.

Valley Container general manager Robert Niedermeier said: “This machine fits well in our workflow as we see it as a complimentary piece for our extensive list of converting machines. The machine is very flexible in just about every way. Specifically, we’re able to slip sample runs in on existing sheets simply through the Durst Workflow software.

“Valley’s digital choice began about 10 years ago, as we began investigating this new technology that we knew would be disruptive in our packaging industry. The first step was to vet the technology and really learn all about what it had to offer.”

Durst claims that it is a family-owned company with a history of 80 years and it has focused on innovation, customer orientation, sustainability and quality. Based on customer feedback and experiences, it designs innovative solutions to improve production and workflow.

Durst North America managing director Tim Saur said: “Since the launch of the Delta WT 250, the overwhelming interest in the Durst Water Technology reflects directly on our focus to support our customers, by furnishing innovative printing solutions for increased value.

“We’re in for the long term to develop new partnerships and help companies such as Valley Container. It’s not just about the outstanding systems we provide, but an all-round customer service offering that is second to none.”