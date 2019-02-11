Printing machines manufacturer Uteco Converting has signed an agreement to acquire Kodak’s latest inkjet printing systems with Ultrastream technology.

The company unveiled Ultrastream technology as a conceptual demonstration at drupa 2016, and announced plans to provide the technology to its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners this year.

Ultrastream technology continuous inkjet technology holds capacity to provide 600x1800dpi with production speeds of up to 150mpm.

The technology has been designed to use environmentally-friendly and economic water-based inks on both plastics and paper.

Uteco Group CEO Aldo Peretti said: “Our customers are looking for sustainably advantaged hybrid digital production solutions to enable short run versioning with compelling economics.

“Utilizing the combination of traditional flexo and gravure, along with digital inkjet technologies, these solutions optimize film handling, priming, post-coating and drying to deliver the performance requirements for the packaging market.”

In June last year, Uteco launched Sapphire Evo solutions to enhance both performance and sustainability of their digital portfolio.

According to Uteco, the firm will be among the first equipment manufacturers to use Kodak Ultrastream technology to expand their high productivity digital press portfolio for flexible packaging in 2020.

Kodak enterprise inkjet systems division president Randy Vandagriff said: The unique benefits offered by the Sapphire Evo solution will showcase how Kodak Stream Inkjet Technology is addressing the use of digital printing for flexible packaging solutions.

“As we look ahead to drupa 2020 and beyond, we are excited that Uteco will be including Ultrastream Technology based solutions in its product portfolio to deliver even more flexible packaging options for both converters and brands.”

Uteco Converting is engaged in the production of printing machines for different flexible packaging applications.

The company manufactures a range of flexographic and rotogravure printing machines, coating and laminating machines, Inkjet- hybrid and digital production and high-tech tailored machines.

Separately, Kodak has introduced new Kodak Prosper Plus imprinting solutions, including four new imprinting components, food safe packaging inks and pre-coatings for folding cartons, food wraps, paper cups & plates, and ream wraps.