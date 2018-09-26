UPM Raflatac, a provider of pressure sensitive label materials, has introduced new Vanish PCR line of ultra-thin clear film labels with recycled content face.

The new Vanish PCR clear film labels, which are available with 90% recycled content face and liners, can be used for any brand in the beverage, food, home and personal care segments.

The Vanish PCR clear labels have been developed to be used for a variety of rigid containers, including glass and aluminum.

According to the company, the new no-label look labels will help increase sustainability without affecting performance.

The new label’s thinner construction will also help reduce reduced transportation and packaging waste at multiple stages in the operational process.

The advanced ink reception and dispensing properties, as well as dimensional stability of the new labels will allow to increase productivity and storage space.

UPM Raflatac sustainability director Robert Taylor said: “As the world’s most sustainable labeling company, we want to offer our customers innovative solutions that promote and enable the circular economy and Vanish PCR is an excellent example of that.

“Constructing clear label face and liners from recycled content has never been seen in the packaging industry before and demonstrates that together with our partners we can make a smarter future and close the circle.”

Separately, UPM Raflatac has been working with Mutivac to develop full wrap solution with self-adhesive labels for food packaging.

Similar to a banderole, the full wrap labeling allows to enclose four sides of a pack. Self-adhesive full wrap solutions can be used for several types of packs, including vacuum skin packs and thermoformed MAP packs.

The labeling solutions can also be used to offer trays and clamshells in a wide variety of shapes and materials.

Full wrap with self-adhesive labels is said to be a sustainable solution. The backing paper from full wrap can be recycled with UPM Raflatac’s RafCycle program to turn into new paper.

UPM Raflatac offers a range of elf-adhesive materials, which can be combined with various adhesives suitable for full wrap labeling with different packages and circumstances.