UPM Raflatac is set to showcase its comprehensive range of security labeling solutions for pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging.

The company will unveil the solutions at the Pharmapack 2019 event in Paris, to be held on February 6-7, 2019.

Among other solutions, the range includes a reliable new solution for presence verification of tamper-evident labels on cartons, offering 100% accuracy regardless of packaging color or design.

The UPM Raflatac pharmaceutical security label materials are designed to improve patient safety through tamper-evident solutions, offering an easy route to achieving full compliance with the upcoming EU Falsified Medicines Directive (2011/62/EU) in time for the February 9, 2019 deadline.

UPM Raflatac’s solutions work with pharmaceutical adhesive RP62 EU to offer a range of tamper-verification safety features that lead to visible, irreversible damage or change to the packaging or label when removed: clear labels that tear cardboard packaging, void-effect labels that permanently reveal a hidden pattern or text, and fragile seal-label products that become irreversibly torn or broken.

Visitors to Pharmapack can learn more about UPM Raflatac’s solutions for pharmaceutical and healthcare labeling at stand D22 in hall 1.

Source: Company Press Release.