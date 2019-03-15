UPM Raflatac has announced its commitments for the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy, forging a sustainable path toward 2025 and beyond.

UPM Raflatac said it is the only label supplier among the more than 350 organizations announcing commitments, which include major packaging producers, brands, retailers, recyclers, governments and NGOs.

The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment was launched to stop plastic waste and pollution at source by applying circular economy principles.

The specific commitments of the company are the development of labeling solutions and partnerships that support its customers in achieving their target of 100% of plastic packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

UPM has committed to provide materials that help firms to reduce unnecessary plastic packaging, and provide paper and films with a range of recycled content for different end-user applciations.

The commitments also include establishing partnerships to enhance its RafCycle recycling program and allow partnering end-users to return 100% of their PET and paper label liners.

The company is also planning to source 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable plastic packaging for use at its production units.

Biofore, which is part of UPM, will develop renewable alternative labeling solutions as part of its efforts to move towards net positivity.

In addition, UPM is targeting zero waste to landfill in all production units, which is in line with its 2030 targets.

UPM Raflatac films vice president Timo Kekki said: “Labels matter when it comes to sustainability in packaging and play a unique role in enabling the circular economy.

“Through our commitments, we want to do our part in reducing unnecessary plastic packaging and set concrete targets to create future innovative circular materials.”

UPM Raflatac sustainability director Robert Taylor said: “As the world’s most sustainable labeling company and a packaging solutions provider, we know collaboration for sustainability is critical. That is why we joined with other leaders in signing the Ellen MacArthur Foundation New Plastics Economy Global Commitment.

“This is one of the most important steps we have taken as a company to develop more circular solutions for plastic packaging.”