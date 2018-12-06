Sustainable labeling solutions developer UPM Raflatac has expanded its RafCycle recycling solution to the US and Canada.

Now, brands in this region can give new life to their self-adhesive label waste that would otherwise be landfilled. Converter and printer Fort Dearborn Company as well as several brand owners are participating in the launch.

UPM Raflatac collects the paper and PET liner waste from its RafCycle partners and recycles it into new materials, which provides numerous benefits to printers, packers, brand-owners, and, of course, the environment. Turning waste into a resource is a key concept in the circular economy and an important part of UPM Raflatac’s approach to labeling a smarter future beyond fossils.

Collaboration across the value chain is important to making the RafCycle program successful in delivering more sustainable packaging solutions. The North American launch of the program includes value added partners across the value chain, from UPM Raflatac to printers/converters, brands and recyclers.

UPM Raflatac director of RafCycle Solutions Juha Virmavirta said:”Our RafCycle program proudly boasts more than 120 partners worldwide, and we are honored to bring this solution to sustainability-minded brands in North America who are looking to join us in labeling a smarter future by reducing their label waste.

“We invite any brands looking to achieve their sustainable packaging and zero waste targets to contact us to learn more about how our RafCycle solution can benefit them.”

UPM Raflatac also announces that it has partnered with Sustana and Kal-Polymers to recycle the paper and PET label liner waste from its RafCycle partners.

Sustana vice president, Pulp Sales and Marketing Jay Hunsberger said:”Sustana is pleased to support the innovative RafCycle program and to be part of the circular economy, by renewing fiber that is often landfilled, and turning it into new paper and tissue products.

Kal-Polymers president Gobi Saha said: “Our recycled materials enhance profits, reduce costs, maintain quality and support sustainability.

“We have joined UPM Raflatac’s RafCycle program to help give label liner waste a new life.”

UPM Raflatac sustainability manager, Americas Tyler Matusevich said: “By signing on as a RafCycle partner, we will help our customers and brand owners build their legacy as a responsible business and reduce their environmental footprint.

“Our RafCycle waste management concept shows how we can work together to think and act circular. Special thanks to Fort Dearborn Company, Sustana and Kal-Polymers for taking this important step in creating a more circular economy.”

