Self-adhesive label materials supplier UPM Raflatac has expanded its presence in Americas with the acquisition of assets of US-based Converters Express.

Converters Express supplies label stock and tags into the Flexographic printing industry.

UPM Raflatac said the acquisition is a part of its plan to expand its customer reach and improve its service capabilities to the Northwestern US label market. Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

UPM said that the deal allows it to offer an expanded range of paper, film and specials products, particularly in the wine and craft beverage segments, to the label converters in the area.

UPM Raflatac North America sales vice-president Linnea Keen said: “We are pleased to continue the expansion of our presence and service in North America by acquiring the assets of Converters Express.

“We are now better equipped than ever before to serve the label converters in this region by providing the market next day service on a wide range of high quality labelstock products.”

The firm is planning to open a terminal in the Seattle area to continue to deliver ‘world-class service with a local touch’ to its customers.

Converters Express owner Lynda Tarvin said: “I am happy the next chapter for Coverters Express involves integrating with the exceptional infrastructure and resources from UPM Raflatac.

“Their knowledge and exceptional portfolio of products will certainly provide more solutions and services along with quick turnaround to our Pacific Northwest label converters.”

Last year, UPM Raflatac has acquired assets of Southwest Label Stock for undisclosed amount.

The acquisition allows UPM Raflatac to offer a wider range of high-quality products with fast turnaround, the firm said.

Commenting on the deal, UPM Raflatac Global Films SBU & Americas Region senior vice-president Mark Pollard said: “This acquisition will allow us to continue to build on the success we have had in this market since entering into partnership with Southwest Label Stock.”

UPM Raflatac, a part of UPM, engaged in developing sustainable labeling solutions. It produces self-adhesive label materials as well as high-quality paper and film label stock for consumer product and industrial labeling.

Operating global network of factories, distribution terminals and sales offices, the firm employs around 3,000 people.