UPM Raflatac has announced the availability of new sustainable Vanish PCR line of ultra-thin clear film labels in the Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) regions.

The Vanish PCR is the clear-on-clear labeling solution that includes recycled content. With 90% recycled content in the labels, the no-label look enables brand owners to boost their sustainability without losing performance.

UPM Raflatac sustainability director Robert Taylor said: “As the world’s most sustainable labeling company, we want to offer our customers innovative solutions that promote and enable the circular economy. Vanish PCR is an excellent example of that.

“Constructing clear label face and liners from recycled content has never been seen in the packaging industry before. Together with our partners we can make a smarter future beyond fossils and close the circle.”

The new labels, which are now available globally, can be used for glass, clear PET or metal containers with a functional barrier.

UPM claims that the labels are ideal for any brand in the home and personal care, beverage or food segments in need of clear label materials.

UPM Raflatac global business development, home and personal care director Jan Hasselblatt said: “Customers in the EMEIA region are looking for more sustainable alternatives. These alternatives must have have the same excellent performance customers have come to expect from UPM Raflatac.

“With our new Vanish PCR clear thin film labels you can meet – or even exceed – your sustainability targets while also achieving a premium no-label look for your containers.”

UPM Raflatac has recently launched a renewed portfolio of Home Care film label materials. The new labeling solutions are claimed to offer consistent performance and ensure products stay noticeable on the shelf.

The new film label meets most of the brands needs ranging from rigid, to conformable and squeezable, large bottles and even open closure with resealable functionality, said the company.