A new research conducted by the UK’s University of Stirling has revealed that plain-packaged cigarettes have more impact than branded packs on smokers.

The research from the University of Stirling was designed to explore how smokers responded to standardized (plain) packaging. The experts at the Institute of Social Marketing reviewed current smokers in 2017 on both standardized and fully-branded packs in the market.

The team noticed that smokers using standardized packs were more likely to have observed the warnings often or very often compared against who had never used standardized packs.

The study has also showed that the smokers using standardized packs have read warnings closely often or very often, thought, somewhat or a lot about the health risks of smoking and quitting, as well as observed a stop-smoking website on packs.

Dr Crawford Moodie, of the Institute of Social Marketing at Stirling, headed the study that is funded by Cancer Research UK and involving King’s College London.

University of Stirling said the UK became is the third country to fully implement standardized tobacco packaging in May 2017 following Australia in December 2012 and France in January 2017. The UK has provided 12 months grace period for the companies to implement the new policy.

The research studied whether there was a link between using standardized packs and the health warnings, thoughts about the risks of smoking, thoughts about quitting and awareness and use of stop-smoking websites.

Between February and April 2017, the team carried out a cross-sectional online survey with 1,865 current smokers aged between 16 and over living in Yorkshire and Humber and the West Midlands on both standardized and fully-branded packs in the market.

The study revealed that 76% of participants were currently using standardized packs, while 9% were not currently using them but had previously and 14% had never used standardized packs.

Dr Moodie said: “Consistent with the broad objectives of standardized packaging, our research found that it was associated with increased warning salience, and thoughts about risks and quitting.

“The findings provide some support for standardised packaging and are consistent with research in Australia, the first country to introduce the policy.”