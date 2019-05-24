UniNet has expanded its label printing and finishing solutions portfolio with the introduction of new iColor 200 inkjet-based desktop label printer, iColor LF200 digital die-cutter and laminator label finishing system.

The iColor 200 is said to be the fastest inkjet label printer for short-run production. With an option to upgrade to roll-to-roll printing, the new label printer is installed with continuous roll-to-cut capabilities.

UniNet’s new label printer includes a high capacity ink cartridge technology with built-in print head head (cyan, magenta, yellow / process black) for both pigment and dye-based applications.

The company has integrated new print head with each cartridge replacement to eliminate the need for changing or flushing printer heads.

With a capacity to produce over 5,000 water and UV resistant long-lasting labels, the iColor 200 is a major printing solution that can be used in various industrial applications, including beverages, food, home and personal care, healthcare, supply chain, logistics and chemicals.

The new iColor 200 also holds capacity to print on a range of standard and specialty label substrates such as PET, polypropylene and vinyl.

In addition, the multipurpose iColor 200 label printer will enable to produce durable and quality labels, photos, graphics, illustrations, and high-resolution text for linear or two-dimensional bar codes.

The iColor LF200 is a compact and digital die-cutter label finishing system that integrates die-cutting, slitting, waste removal and rewinding automated capabilities to offer better finishing for any type of short-run label production.

Installed with plotter drag knife technology, the new system provides maximum precision registration for labels of any shape and cutline. It can also accommodate paper and synthetics in various weights

Suitable for beverage, food and cosmetics applications, the iColor LF200 is also provided with a lamination option for enhanced visual appearance, protection and durability.

The iColor LF200 system can be used with iColor 200 inkjet digital label press, as well as most narrow-web label printer on the market.

UniNet is a technology-driven original equipment manufacturer that provides on-demand digital print technology to its customers.