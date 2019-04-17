Unilever’s mayonnaise brand Hellmann's has committed to use recycled plastic packaging in more than 200 million bottles and jars by 2020.

Hellmann’s intends to make all of its Mayonnaise and Mayonnaise Dressing plastic containers, which will be sold in US retail stores, from recycled plastic materials by 2020.

Unilever said that the initiative is part of Hellmann’s ongoing commitment to advance sustainable packaging.

The recycled plastic packaging is initially launched with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise and Mayonnaise Dressing squeeze bottles, while Hellmann’s jars will be introduced by the end of this year.

The new containers will feature the How2Recycle label and artwork, demonstrating the brand’s commitment towards recycled plastic.

Hellmann’s decision to move its portfolio of products toward fully recyclable bottles and jars is part of the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan.

Under Sustainable Living Plan, Unilever has committed to help over billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020, reduce the environmental impact of its products to the half by 2030 and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

Unilever also noted that Hellmann’s efforts will support its goal of ensuring 100% of plastic packaging will be designed to be fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Unilever is also planning to develop reusable packaging solutions to reduce single-use plastics as part of TerraCycle’s Loop platform.

Unilever dressings and condiments senior director Benjamin Crook said: “Switching to recycled plastic has a positive impact on the environment by reducing the amount of bottles sent to landfills and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

“At Hellmann’s we strive for sustainability in all that we do, including helping customers make a responsible choice while still enjoying the products they love.”

With sales in more than 190 countries, Unilever is a major supplier of personal care, food and refreshment and home care products.

The company’s portfolio is comprised of brands such as Axe, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Caress, Country Crock, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann’s Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond’s, Popsicle and others.