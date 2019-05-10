US-based Ultimate Paperbox has purchased Heidelberg Speedmaster XL 106-8P+L press to expand its market share with increased printing and productivity levels.

The new eight-color Heidelberg Speedmaster XL 106 machine is expected to allow the paper box manufacturing company Ultimate Paperbox to consistently produce high-end products at 18,000 sheets an hour.

The press features coater, Prinect Inpress Control 2 and integrated Drystar UV designed to meet the clients’ requirement for high quality packaging with a gloss-matte finish.

Ultimate Paperbox president Janak Patel said: “The Speedmaster was the perfect match for us to produce at high speeds consistently, while also being able to give each package that extra pop on the shelf thanks to the unique capabilities of the press.”

Heidelberg said that the Speedmaster XL 106 will also help Ultimate Paperbox to grow by about 15-20% in the next two to three years.

Patel added: “We’ve only been running the press for a few months, but our uptime has been about 90%. We’ll be able to get a lot more off the press and to packaging quicker thanks to the industry leading speeds and the UV and technology on the press.”

The “Push to Stop” technology of the Heidelberg machine is designed to enable some jobs to be autonomously changed, eliminating the need for operator intervention and will continue to print until the operator interrupts it.

Additionally, the new software system can reduce the number of operating steps during a job change, while enabling all operators to achieve uniform results, Heidelberg noted.

Ultimate Paperbox plans to use Prinect Production Manager to generate presetting data that will optimize productivity at the press while ensuring increased efficiency and reducing makeready times.

The firm will also use a variety of Heidelberg Saphira Consumables, including press wash, fountain foils, coating, and blankets.

Established in 1995, Ultimate Paperbox currently employs 130 employees. It operates a 150,000ft² warehouse, which comprises equipment from printing to finishing.

Ultimate Paperbox, though another division, prints up to 10-colors wide-web on film, lamination, slitting, and pouching, producing high-end roll stock and pouches for flexible packaging.