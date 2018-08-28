Ulma Packaging UK appoints new business manager

Ulma Packaging UK has appointed James Couldwell as business manager for the South of England, following two years of service with the leading packaging machinery provider.

James, who previously acted as the Financial Controller at ULMA Packaging UK, has implemented several successful business service changes over the last two years, in addition to being the driving force behind the efficient and on-budget relocation of ULMA Packaging’s UK headquarters in 2018.

As business manager, James will now be responsible for providing tailored sales support, designed to improve the quality of fish, poultry, meat, bakery, confectionary, cheese and dairy packaging solutions for customers throughout the South of England.

Ulma Packaging UK managing director Chris Pickles said: “Over the last two years, James has gone above and beyond to demonstrate excellent managerial qualities and commercial awareness to drive numerous initiatives to fruition, with great success.

James’ invaluable understanding of how the ULMA Packaging UK, and the wider global operations, work will allow him to bridge the gap between customers and our innovative packaging machinery solutions, becoming the face that clients come to know and value.”

James added: “Since joining the company in 2016, I have been fortunate enough to work across a number of new business and service developments in order to grow and improve the operations at ULMA Packaging UK.

Over time, this has naturally led to a change in role whereby I can take this knowledge and insight of ULMA’s diverse and comprehensive range of packaging machinery to customers across the South of England.”

