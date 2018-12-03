The UK Government is set to introduce new tax on sandwich packaging, as part of its efforts to reduce waste.

UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove is expected to launch the scheme, which is part of the new waste strategy and will add up to 15p to the cost of a pack.

Part of the new extended producer responsibility scheme, the tax has been designed to target food producers, retailers and home delivery services such as Amazon and make them pay full cost of dealing with packaging.

The government has focused on sandwich packs, as they are the minimum recyclable products sold by supermarkets and high street shops in the country.

Sandwich packs feature bonded materials, under which cardboard is glued to a transparent plastic window, making it hard to recycle.

As per the British Sandwich & Food to Go Association, the UK shops are selling four billion sandwiches per annum with an average price of £2.14.

Retailers such as Tesco and Marks & Spencer are using bonded packaging, including display boxes, for products such as pizza and sandwiches.

The scheme is also expected to be applicable for online retailers and home delivery services such as Ocado, Deliveroo and Amazon, as they produce thousands of tons of packaging waste every year,

In addition, the scheme will provide power to councils to impose £400 spot fines on householders who dump waste inappropriately. The tax on plastic bag is also expected to be increased to 10p.

Last month, Cardiff University announced that the study conducted by the university has showed that 89% of the UK public believe all packaging should be made of recyclable materials.

As per the survey, which was conducted as part of a project for the Centre for Industrial Materials, Energy and Products, three quarters (75%) of people want the government to make sure that businesses produce repairable and recyclable products.

In addition, the study revealed that government policies resulting in better product and packaging design and longer lasting products reduce the most carbon emissions.