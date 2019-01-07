DS Smith has broken ground on a new 548,000ft² facility in Lebanon.

DS Smith expects to invest over $100m for the construction of the facility located in the Lebanon Business Park.

Construction is expected to start fully by the first week of February.

Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry said: “We are very pleased that DS Smith has chosen Lebanon and will join the growing cluster of international companies located in the Lebanon Business Park. It’s exciting to consider that the sustainable packaging solutions they produce here in Lebanon will be seen by consumers nationwide.”

The facility is anticipated to be operational by the end of 2019, and the company is expected to employ approximately 160 people by the end of 2020.

Lebanon Governor Eric Holcomb said: “It’s an exciting day for Indiana as we welcome another international company to the Hoosier state.

“DS Smith joins a network of more than 950 global business facilities in Indiana that are creating quality careers and providing opportunities for Hoosiers to thrive. I’m confident that Indiana’s pro-growth business climate and skilled workforce will support DS Smith’s future success in Boone County.”

The company said it will continue to create solutions for the world’s most complex sustainability challenges in Indiana through its new facility.

The automated facility is expected to enhance company’s strategy to deliver consistent packaging designed to meet consumers desire to reduce waste and improve sustainability.

DS Smith North America Packaging and Paper CEO and president Jim Morgan said: “Lebanon is an excellent location for DS Smith to continue this important work, and we look forward to soon serving the Midwest region.”

The company, headquartered in London, claims that presently it operates across 37 different countries and employs approximately 28,500 people.

Boone County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Molly Whitehead said: “We are excited that DS Smith is bringing their innovative technology to Lebanon. The jobs they will bring are above the Boone County average wage and a welcomed addition to our community.”