UK MPs have supported an appeal for a national plastic packaging plan by cross-party think tank Policy Connect, which in a report said that a zero plastic waste export target is required to boost the country's investment and jobs, reduce emissions and to protect marine life.

The 12 cross-party MPs in the UK have backed the ‘Plastics Packaging Plan: Achieving Net Zero ‘Waste’ Exports’ report to efficiently deal with the global plastics problem.

The report from Policy Connect has advised to introduce a bold national policy framework to decrease ocean plastic, in addition to enhancing domestic infrastructure investment, innovation and green jobs.

For reducing plastic use, the report recommended various measures such as the creation of a plastic packaging taskforce within the Environment Agency to frame better packaging compliance schemes.

It also suggested to transfer enforcement of the packaging regulations from Trading Standards to the Environment Agency Plastic Packaging Taskforce.

The report also recommended large retailers to introduce ero packaging or reusable packaging options for suitable products.

In December 2018, the UK Government launched Resources and Waste Strategy (RWS), which aimed at reforming the design, manufacture and re-utilisation of plastic packaging.

Policy Connect chief executive Jonathan Shaw said: “Britain’s used plastic export habit is costing our economy and the planet. We can no longer sweep our plastic rubbish problem under other countries’ carpets.

“We need a bold national plastics plan that we can all be proud of to protect the marine environment, to kick-start infrastructure investment and jobs, and to boost UK demand for recycled plastics.”

Swiss food and drink company Nestlé is supporting the UK MPs and others in calling for the national plastic packaging plan, which aims at dealing with the issue of plastic waste.

In 2018, Nestlé announced its commitment to make all of its packaging either recyclable or reusable by 2025. It is also one of the founding members of the UK plastics pact along with 42 other businesses with shared commitments to reduce plastic waste.

Nestlé UK and Ireland CEO Stefano Agostini said: “As a company, we welcome The National Plastics Packaging Plan, and its call for a bold national policy framework to reduce ocean plastics and strengthen domestic infrastructure.”