Uflex, an India-based flexible packaging company, has unveiled a mix of innovative proven products and packaging recycling solutions from its various businesses.

At IndiaPlast 2019, Uflex has showed how Multi-layer Packaging (MLP) waste is recycled into pellets through a fairly simple method. Also, the process of pellets being manufactured into useful Industrial & Household Products was showcased.

Essential products like benches, floor and wall tiles, ladders etc., manufactured from recycled pellets were displayed highlighting how multi-layer plastic waste can be recycled and also re-used. Uflex also has agreed to share the MLP waste recycling technology with convertors, food companies and recyclers.

Uflex engineering business has unveiled its extrusion coating & lamination machine EX LAM 400, which has been designed with line speed of 400 meters per minute (mpm), to handle thin and thick laminate.

The company has made significant improvements against its older variants, and modified the machine with European designed features to make it suitable for Indian conditions and address all flexible packaging needs.

Uflex has presented CI Flexo model Elisa, designed for maximum operating speed of 400mpm with high automation level in the form of sleeves and anilox removal system. The company said that the latest variant of the machine offers many value additions like efficient ink washing system to save time and cost.

The Company’s solventless laminator machine Super-S-1300 is capable of running metalized structures at an approximate speed of 300mpm, while other structures could be run at a speed of 450mpm.

The microprocessor based thermo-regulation system in the machine maintains optimum temperature of steel rollers and its operations like unwinding, rewinding, coating, lamination and metering are all controlled by digital drive and motors.

Uflex has developed ready-to-eat food packaging F-TFP, a thermoforming film with 15 micron, 23 micron and 36 micron, for semi-rigid packaging suitable for take away food items like trays, so that the brand identity of the product is retained and not lost with the lid being thrown.

Apart from this, the company has introduced two variants of ultra-high barrier film in BOPP business, Sheetfed UV ink suitable for commercial and non-food packaging, ASEPTO for aseptic liquid packaging through holographic transformation and anti-counterfeiting products from HOLOGRAPHY Business.