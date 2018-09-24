Uflex’s chemical business has introduced new PU based NTNK ink series, Flexglide 1817, for Alu Alu blister packing, targeting the pharma industry.

Flexglide 1817 ink series is better suited for Alu Alu blister packing, which is an advanced multi-layered structure designed for packaging of extremely sensitive range of pharmaceutical and generic medicines.

The new inks series will offer better protection and prevention against UV rays, as these products are highly hygroscopic and light sensitive in nature.

Swiss Printing Inks Ordinance is a national legislation and standard for food packaging inks in Europe, which regulates substances used in printing inks and not intended to come into direct contact with food.

Flexglide 1817 is said to comply with the needs for Alu Alu packaging, and offers better adhesion and high bond strength.

The new PU based NTNK ink series will help reduce solvent consumption on both high and low speed presses.

Flexglide 1817 has been designed to cater the special needs of Alu Alu packaging market, as it meets the unique properties desired from inks.

Alu Alu packaging will protect packaged product against humidity and contamination, specifically products tend to absorb moisture from the air.

These packaging also offers advanced adhesion on variety of substrates, including PET, BOPP or Nylon.

It will also support in better solvent release that helps in stopping sizzling air from entering the blister pockets, protecting medicine efficacy.

Alu Alu packaging can be used for lamination with both solvent-less and solvent-based adhesives, in addition to PE extrusion lamination products.

Uflex chemicals business president Rajesh Bhasin said: “We are committed to offer finest solutions to converting industry under one roof and this is another step in that direction.

“Our R&D team is completely geared up to meet distinctive requirements of Converters and we shall continue to create finest solutions for the industry.”

