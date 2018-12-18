Poland-based UDS has invested in EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass and ultra-high-speed LED inkjet corrugated press, in a bid to expand its production operations.

EFI Nozomi corrugated press will help the Polish firm to effectively deal with warehousing issues and meet the changing requirements of the customers.

The Nozomi press, which will be installed next month at UDS facility, provides running speeds of up to 246 linear ft per minute and allows to focus more on short lead times.

The press will help save up to 400 sheets of corrugated on each set-up required compared against analog litho-lam processes. It will also allow the company to provide customers with targeted production in multiple batches.

EFI Nozomi C18000 corrugated press holds capacity to print up to 10,000 890×890-mm boards per hour.

The press is provided with an advanced single-pass and piezo inkjet writing system to deliver accurate and high-fidelity color, including consistent reproduction on solid areas.

It also features an EFI Fiery NZ-1000 digital front end (DFE) that helps to maintain better color accuracy and efficient job management, in addition to producing versioned or variable work at full speed.

The investment will allow UDS to expand its export operations, specifically to the customers in Central Europe

UDS’s new Nozomi inkjet press is part of a complete ecosystem for corrugated production from EFI, which offers inks, Fiery DFE technology and EFI corrugated packaging suite manufacturing execution system workflow.

UDS is specialized in the manufacturing of advanced display systems and converts around 215 million ft² of corrugated board per annum.

The company has sales office in Warsaw, as well as operates 215,000ft² production facility in central Poland.

UDS owner and president Andrzej Bączkowski said: “The Nozomi helps us respond ideally to market trends, including serialization, frequent changes in promotional campaigns, just-in-time deliveries, and flexible response to market requirements.

“We’ve been observing the technology of digital printing for years and the Nozomi is the first digital machine for printing on corrugated board that makes economic sense for us.”