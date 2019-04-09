Twinlode Automation, a supplier of high-density storage systems for warehouse management, has completed customized automation projects for two undisclosed customers.

The first project was for a cardboard manufacturer. It involved delivery of complex transfer system which allows for four pallets to be moved in and out at a time, while integrating seamlessly with its existing warehouse management system.

“This complex system needed to be customized to handle multiple length products for pallets in the same opening, but when it would be released onto the transfer unit, it needed to release four at a time, while maintaining a gap between the pallets,” Twinlode Automation said in a statement.

For the project, Twinlode Automation developed a custom designed escapement to release the pallets that was very unique, the firm noted.

In the second project, Twinlode Automation partnered with an undisclosed food processing company to build a complex system that would help reduce waste, streamline its product transfer system and improve processing times.

The new system is capable of handling totes as they move through the processing portion of the warehouse. It moves produce via mobile transfer cars through flow through systems with specially designed escapement.

Twinlode Automation CEO Skip Eastman said: “Twinlode Automation has been working very diligently since last year building its automation side of the business.

“These projects, along with the strategic hires and a continued focus on our legacy racking systems, will keep moving the company forward into the future of the warehouse environment.”

Twinlode Automation is engaged in providing storage solutions for warehouse management within the food and beverage industry.

The firm serves industries including automotive, beverage, building products, bulk product handling, dairy, food processing, food service, grocery, import/export facilities, perishable commodities, petroleum, chemicals and paints, pharmaceuticals, third-party logistics, among others.

Furthermore, the company provides full line of storage rack solutions, including drive-in/drive-thru, push back, pallet flow and case/carton flow rack systems and selective and cantilever storage racks.