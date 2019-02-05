Global materials firm Trinseo has unveiled new portfolio of thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) for medical device applications.

The new portfolio of TPEs are said to compliment Trinseo’s traditional rigid plastics offering and enables it to serve as a one-stop-shop for both hard and soft plastics.

Serving as vinyl substitutes, the new TPEs will help better handle medical devices and increase performance, functionality, usability and aesthetics.

Trinseo also provides two styrenic block copolymers (TPSs) to the medical devices industry under the brands Megol and Raplan.

The rigid plastics provided by Trinseo for medical devices comprise of Calibre polycarbonate (PC) that can be used for fluid and drug delivery through syringes, stopcocks and luers.

Calibre (glass-filled) PC-GF for handles and housings of surgical devices, Emerge PC/ABS and PC/PF for housings and covers of monitoring devices, and Magnum ABS for portable device housings such as diabetes management equipment, glucose meters, pumps and insulin pens.

The company will exhibit the new thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) for medical devices at two industry shows, including MD&M West in Anaheim of California and Pharmapack EU in Paris of France.

The MD&M West event will take place from 5 to 7 February, while Pharmapack EU event from 6 to 7 February.

Trinseo TPE solutions-medical and packaging business unit manager Aldo Zanetti said: “We’ve brought together a very high quality portfolio of rigid plastics with TPEs that have been specifically formulated for the medical devices sector.

“This move helps us meet the needs of medical customers, particularly as the industry addresses trends in health care that require medical devices and equipment that are more patient friendly and service provider friendly.”

Trinseo offers material solutions for single and multiple use devices, equipment housings, drug delivery systems, and medical wearables.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing and supplying of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. Its solutions can be used in different markets such as automotive, appliances, consumer electronics, medical devices, electrical, building and construction, textile, paper and board, footwear and tires.