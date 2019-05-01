TriMas, a diversified manufacturer of products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, and oil and gas end markets, has acquired Italian firm Taplast for an undisclosed sum.

Established by the Santagiuliana family, Taplast is involved in the designing and manufacturing of dispensers, closures and containers for the beauty and personal care, household and food packaging end markets.

With manufacturing facilities in Povolaro of Italy and Levice of Slovakia, the company mainly serves customers in Europe and the Americas.

The firm also manages commercial locations in the UK, the US and France, as well as additional commercial representatives in Asia and South America.

Taplast has commercialized various products focused on offering commercial solutions and end user benefits in aesthetics, feel, safety and e-commerce delivery.

The company has full manufacturing and tooling capabilities, comprising of injection molding for dispensers and closures, as well as injection blow molding for containers, and assembly.

Taplast will operate as a wholly-owned division of TriMas’ Rieke business, and will be included in the packaging segment.

TriMas president and CEO Thomas Amato said: “Taplast has a strong brand name and comes with a wide range of complementary packaging end market products, including dispensers, foamers, single and multi-body caps, child resistant caps, jars, and specialty coffee dispensing pods.

“The acquisition of Taplast, and the recently announced acquisition of Plastic Srl, are examples of our commitment to invest in and accelerate the growth of our packaging platform.”

In January this year, TriMas completed the acquisition of Plastic Srl, a polymeric caps and closures manufacturer, located in Forlì, Italy.

Plastic Srl primarily produces single-bodied and assembled caps and closures such as child resistant closures for home care product applications, as well as detergent and household cleaning products.

With around 4,000 employees in 16 countries, TriMas manufactures products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets.

Based in Bloomfield Hills of Michigan, the company operates three segments, including packaging, aerospace and specialty products.