Packaging solutions provider TricorBraun has acquired US-based flexible packaging distributor Pacific Bag for an undisclosed sum.

TricorBraun will integrate Pacific Bag with its existing flexibles business Taipak to form new flexible packaging unit TricorBraun Flex.

Last year, TricorBraun acquired Taipak, which provides flexible packaging solutions.

TricorBraun Flex will continue to manage operations from existing locations in Vancouver, Seattle, Calgary, Toronto and Philadelphia.

TricorBraun president and CEO Court Carruthers said: “This is an important day for TricorBraun and a natural step in our evolution as we build the global packaging leader.

“The acquisition of Pacific Bag further bolsters our presence in the flexibles space, building on our highly successful acquisition of Taipak. We are excited to welcome Pacific Bag to the TricorBraun family.”

Founded in 1986, Pacific Bag supplies flexible coffee, pet and specialty food packaging to more than 4,500 customers in over 50 countries from multiple locations.

The company’s product portfolio is comprised of different custom and stock products such as side gusset bags, stand-up pouches, paper tin-tie bags, flat pouches, bulk packaging, java boxes, rollstock, accessories, tins, bag sealers, weigh and fill machines, degassing valves and others.

As per terms of the deal, Pacific Bag’s executive team, including CEO Mark Howley, will join TricorBraun.

Pacific Bag is said to be TricorBraun’s sixth acquisition in last 18 months. The firm started acquisitions with Salbro Bottle in June 2017 and added Continental Packaging Associates, Taipak, Package All and the remaining stake of its joint venture in Mexico.

Howley said: “Our business has grown over the years to help customers all over the world, and by joining TricorBraun we are confident the combined business will become a stronger supplier. Our product line will expand and our ability to meet the demands of the market will dramatically improve.”

TricorBraun offers various packaging solutions, including plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexible.

With over 40 locations across North America and around the world, the company also provides global sourcing, manufacturing oversight and global supply chain program services.