Tekni-Plex business Tri-Seal has added three new foamed products, including F-224, F-419M and F-830, to its closure liner line.

The engineers of Tri-Seal have developed new products with lower foam densities to decrease liner weight and deliver reduced cost.

Tri-Seal’s F-224 liner is an alternative to the firm’s premier F-217 liner, and is provided with a foamed LDPE core with solid LDPE layers on both sides.

The F-419M liner, which is also an alternative to F-217, features an LDPE core with high-density polyethylene on either side to provide stiffness required for offset occasional pinwheeling.

Designed as an alternative to F-828 liner, the F-830 liner is a three-ply coextruded liner that features foamed polyolefin core with solid polypropylene copolymer layers on both sides.

The F-830 liner is suitable for closure liner applications, which need heat resistance, such as tomato or apple juices or in a condition where a foamed liner is used with an induction seal.

Tri-Seal innovation director Anatoly Verdel said: “Tri-Seal is known for its closure liner and seal products, particularly F-217, which is the global quality and performance standard, low-density polyethylene foam used to package food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, healthcare, chemical and agricultural chemical products.

“F-224, F-419M and F-830 closure liners provide more cost-effective solutions for less demanding applications.”

Recently, Tri-Seal has also announced the introduction of new pouch and lidding structures for medical device and pharmaceutical applications.

Tri-Seal’s polyester/foil laminations can be used in various applications, including lidding for contact lens cups and other package types.

The patented Sniff Seal technology is said to be the first liner to enable scent permeation through an induction seal closure liner without affecting the seal or compromising the contents.

Tri-Seal produces different liners for a variety of materials ranging from a one-piece induction seal to nine-layer extrusions and laminations.

Based in Wayne of Pennsylvania, Tekni-Plex is engaged in the development and manufacturing of packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions for medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage industries.