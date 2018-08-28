Compelo packaging is using cookies

ContinueLearn More
Close
Dismiss
28 Aug 2018
News

Tri-Seal appoints new vice president and general manager for North America operations

By Compelo Staff Writer
Continue reading

Recommended companies

Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex business, has announced the appointment of Brian Jacobi as vice president and general manager of its North America operations.

BrianJacobi
Image: Tri-Seal has appointed Brian Jacobi as vice president and general manager for its North America operations. Photo: courtesy of Tekni-Plex.

Jacobi will be responsible for the North America closure liners business, which includes a broad portfolio of closure liners and seals used on glass, metal and plastic containers for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, household/ industrial and agri-chemical products.

He will report to David Andrulonis, senior vice president and general manager for Tri-Seal’s global operations.

“With Tekni-Plex’s recent acquisition of Oracle Packaging, which included a closure liner portfolio, it was necessary to create a new position to manage a significantly larger business.  Brian brings a wealth of cross-functional packaging experience which will be an asset to providing solutions to the marketplace,” Andrulonis said.

Prior to joining Tri-Seal, Jacobi was vice president of sales and marketing for distribution, food and beverage, household and spirits at Berry Global.

He has also held a variety of sales, production and finance roles at other well-known packaging companies, including Rexam, Graham Packaging and O-I.

Tri-Seal manufactures a broad range of liners in a variety of materials ranging from a one-piece induction seal to nine-layer extrusions and laminations.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing innovative packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions for some of the most well-known names in the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage industries.

Source: Company Press Release

Related News

Related Industry Opinion

Related

Sugarcane derived bio-sourced plastics to offer new level of sustainability

Popular Trending today

  1. Tri-Seal appoints new vice president and general manager for North America operations
  2. Sugarcane derived bio-sourced plastics to offer new level of sustainability
  3. Affaba & Ferrari selects Stackabox collapsible container for dispensing of caps and closures
  4. Velcro Companies introduces hook-to-hook closure system with sealant layer
  5. Oncap acquires dispensing solutions manufacturer Precision Global

Suppliers

  1. Payne