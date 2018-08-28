Tri-Seal appoints new vice president and general manager for North America operations

Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex business, has announced the appointment of Brian Jacobi as vice president and general manager of its North America operations.

Jacobi will be responsible for the North America closure liners business, which includes a broad portfolio of closure liners and seals used on glass, metal and plastic containers for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, household/ industrial and agri-chemical products.

He will report to David Andrulonis, senior vice president and general manager for Tri-Seal’s global operations.

“With Tekni-Plex’s recent acquisition of Oracle Packaging, which included a closure liner portfolio, it was necessary to create a new position to manage a significantly larger business. Brian brings a wealth of cross-functional packaging experience which will be an asset to providing solutions to the marketplace,” Andrulonis said.

Prior to joining Tri-Seal, Jacobi was vice president of sales and marketing for distribution, food and beverage, household and spirits at Berry Global.

He has also held a variety of sales, production and finance roles at other well-known packaging companies, including Rexam, Graham Packaging and O-I.

Tri-Seal manufactures a broad range of liners in a variety of materials ranging from a one-piece induction seal to nine-layer extrusions and laminations.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing innovative packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions for some of the most well-known names in the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage industries.

Source: Company Press Release