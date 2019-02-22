Customized printing solutions provider TRESU has said that it will unveil complete ancillary solutions for automatically regulating ink circulation on corrugated flexo printing presses.

TRESU said that it will unveil the solutions at CCE International 2019, to be held at Munich Trade Fair Centre, Germany.

The company said that its ancillary program includes chamber doctor blades up to 6000mm wide, along with ink supply systems to provide a fully enclosed means of supplying ink and coating media to the press.

The blades are designed for integration with new and existing presses and they are expected to optimize quality consistency, output and press uptime, while dramatically reducing waste, manual input requirements and emissions.

The chamber doctor blades are light in weight, corrosion-resistant, carbon-fiber or ceramic made, provides clean, uniform printing and effective drying, at faster speeds.

Pressure control technology is the key to enable the high performance in printing, TRESU said. The technology involves a long-life rubber seal system that forms an airtight enclosure to eliminate the micro-foaming and leakage. The ink pressure is automatically maintained at optimum levels inside the chamber.

During production, air is prevented from entering the cells by the formation of a liquid barrier between the rotating anilox rolls and the chamber, while the ink is the desired pressure. With pneumatic or eccentric clamping systems, the chamber doctor blades feature fast and safe blade exchange.

TRESU said that MaxiPrint Concept is effective for corrugated applications, available in 1600mm to 6000mm widths, is a carbon fiber chamber doctor blade with integrated system for fast, efficient water cleaning of the chamber and anilox roll and the low pressure cleaning mechanism ensures minimal water loss during cleaning.

TRESU Ancillary vice-president Henrik Kristensen said: “The corrugated industry faces strong challenges to drive waste out of production process, in the face of shorter production runs and higher quality demands, and ink supply plays an enormous role in printing performance.

“TRESU ancillary solutions have proved successful in keeping flexo printers productive and competitive, delivering significant savings through minimizing manual input reduced ink waste and increased production speeds.”

The F10 iCon ink supply system regulates ink flow, pressure, viscosity and provides constant, accurate ink density on the printed substrate without air contamination, thorough automatic cleaning, with a complete ink-change cycle, in 5 to 15 minutes, returning a very large proportion of unused ink to the bucket.

Kristensen added: “TRESU retrofitting programs, managed by experienced engineers, can bring existing presses – whether line, common-impression or stack formation – to the highest standards of performance for a relatively fast return on investment.”