Transcendia, a provider of engineered materials for critical product components, has acquired PE films manufacturer Industrial Mecano (IME) for an undisclosed sum.

Transcendia will include IME in its MetPro business, which provides anti-corrosion active and protective packaging solutions to its customers.

The acquired business will help Transcendia to enhance its material science expertise, service and technology platform in engineered films for food and beverage and specialty industrial markets.

Based in Bucharest of Romania, IME is involved in the manufacturing of PE films for specialty and general industrial and food and beverage packaging applications.

The firm’s products are said to offer a range of capabilities such as multi-layer blown film co-extrusion and converting. IME is a long-time supplier to MetPro.

IME has been the seventh strategic acquisition for Transcendia since last five years, enabling to establish as a predominant global custom engineered films company.

Transcendia president and CEO Andy Brewer said: “This acquisition supports Transcendia’s geographic expansion and vertical integration of film extrusion leveraging MetPro’s industry leading Anti-Corrosion technology to ensure security of supply and better service for European customers.”

MetPro provides amine-free VCI technologies for workers’ safety via its advanced anti-corrosion solutions.

The firm produces specialty VCI film, VCI papers, anti-corrosion packaging, corrosion protection and vapor corrosion inhibitors for different industrial markets such as transportation, metals, machinery and equipment, chemical and pharmaceutical.

The company has sales, R&D, manufacturing and converting sites in Ireland, Scotland, Germany, France, India, South Africa and North America.

Established in 1931, Transcendia serves more than 5,000 global customers for various applications and markets such as healthcare, point of purchase-display, protective and aesthetic food and beverage, window, anti-corrosion and security ID.

Based in Franklin Park of Illinois, the firm manages 17 manufacturing and three company operated distribution centers across North America, Europe and Africa.

In August last year, Transcendia acquired US-based packaging firm Precision Poly, which is engaged in the production of food grade and industrial co-extruded blown film bags and rolls for flexible packaging applications.