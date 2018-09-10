TPC Printing & Packaging has invested in Scodix E106 system, as part of its efforts to expand its production operations.

TPC Packaging produces a a range of high-end custom folding cartons and promotional packaging for customers primarily in the cosmetics, fragrance, spirits and health & beauty markets.

The company is the first North American firm to purchase the Scodix E106 enhancement press, which is scheduled to be installed in November this year.

The press will replace its UltraPro with Foil system installed in May 2017.

TPC Packaging president Joseph Schmissrauter III said: “It was an introductory promotional piece, and it really helped us kick off this technology, and communicate the new capabilities properly with our existing as well as target customers.

“We should have a sizeable amount of machine hours already booked on day one, when the press hits the floor. And we anticipate some larger programs coming in that will utilize the unique combinations we can produce on the E106 shortly after that.”

The Scodix E106 press has been developed to deliver enhancement solutions for printers in the packaging industry.

Suitable for the folding carton market, the Scodix E106 press has been designed in B1 (1060×760mm) format for ultra-fast production. It is said to deliver better short to medium run lengths.

Scodix sales vice president and North America GM Mark Nixon said: “We believe the E106 will not only help TPC Packaging create their current jobs faster and more cost effectively, we also believe it will allow them to branch out to things such as short-run and versioned foils, including regional or even store-specific versions.”

Scodix produces Scodix S Series, Scodix Ultra series and Scodix E106 press solutions, which can be used in a range of applications.

Scodix Sense press can be used for embossed effects, while Scodix Foil press holds advanced foil enhancement capabilities.

Scodix Spot press will provide silkscreen effects, Scodix Metallic press will be used for enhanced print with metallic coloring effects, Scodix Glitter for digital-glittering experience and Scodix Braille for short-run production applications.