Toyo Ink America has expanded its high-barrier packaging solutions portfolio with the introduction of Tomoflex series of high performance polyester-type and two-component adhesives.

Developed for lamination of plastic films to flexible films and aluminum foil, the solvent-based Tomoflex TM-250HV-US is formulated for high-temperature retort-pouch processing up to 135°C.

Tomoflex-250HV-US shows high chemical resistance to acidic foods with low solvent residue and high bond strengths.

The new series has been developed to replace aluminum foil or metalized films in multilayer laminated structures, offering better barrier properties with less material usage.

The new range of lamination adhesives also compliments Toyo Ink America’s complete portfolio of packaging laminating inks such as solvent-based Rexta series and the new general-use XJK series for flexo printing, as well as Lioalpha series of toluene-free and MEK-free gravure printing systems

Toyo Ink America’s will showcase its full lineup of high-barrier packaging solutions, includingnew line of barrier laminating inks and adhesive, at INFOFLEX 2019, which will take place between 6 and 7 May, in New Orleans.

According to the company, the usage of laminated packages, which help protect content quality and extend shelf life, has seen an increase in food categories such as snack foods, pre-cooked and ready-to-eat meals, over the past few years.

The demand for new barrier technologies, specifically for multi-laminate structures that can withstand challenging retort conditions, has been increasing, said Toyo.

To meet the demand from customers, Toyo Ink America is focused on expanding its portfolio of packaging inks and adhesives, as well as strengthening its presence in the premium packaging segment.

Toyo Ink America president Hisayuki Abe said: “The Toyo Ink Group is the market leader in the retort pouch technology in Asia, so we understand the performance and supply needs of the demanding packaging industry. We also produce our own resins used in our inks and adhesives, which gives us total control over the critical components affecting bonding and barrier properties.

“This allows us to deliver premium high-barrier inks and adhesives to our customers with the convenience and reliability of a single source supplier.”