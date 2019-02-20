Toyo Printing Inks, a member of the Toyo Ink Group, said that it will take part in Ethiopia PPPEXPO 2019, which is due to be held from March 21-23.

The company will be participating for the first time in the exhibition, which hails as the largest rendezvous of the plastic, printing and packaging sectors in East Africa. The exhibition is regarded as a platform where industry leaders gather and display their products and solutions on a large scale, from raw materials to printing technologies.

Toyo Printing Inks intends to promote its comprehensive portfolio of solutions for the printing and packaging sector. Liquid inks, offset inks, laminating adhesives and metal packaging systems are some of the product groups that will be promoted at the expo. In addition, a team of Export and Technical experts will be on hand to welcome visitors to the Toyo Printing Inks booth #B159 in Hall 3.

Aiming to grow and boost its exports to the African market, Toyo Printing Inks is looking to Ethiopia PPPEXPO to build on existing affiliations and to open skies for new opportunities of cooperation. Held in nation’s capital of Addis Ababa, the exhibition is expected to be visited by industry professionals from all over Africa.

Source: Company Press Release.