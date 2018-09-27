Totally Chocolate, a major provider of chocolate gifts, has re-launched its brand, featuring new products, new flavors and new packaging.

Showcased on Totallychocolate.com, business executives and managers can select from a collection of highly curated gifts for clients, customers, vendors, business partners, employees and other associates for holiday gifts, trade show giveaways, product launches, employee birthdays, client appreciation and more!

One of the more stressful aspects of corporate gift giving is selecting a memorable gift, especially in the confections and food categories. Totally Chocolate’s Belgian chocolate bars, cookies, ensembles, caramels, popcorn, pretzels and other chocolate offerings deliver an unparalleled experience from the moment the box arrives, from first taste to last bite.”

Totally Chocolate president Ken Strong said: “Business gifting is more competitive than ever.

“Totally Chocolate’s re-launch uniquely positions it to serve businesses interested in gifting something truly memorable.

“This is more than a re-brand, it’s a re-entry into a highly competitive category of corporate gifting. With the combined product-package-flavor offer, we’re confident savvy businesses throughout North America will gift Totally Chocolate to their most important corporate contacts.”

Business people in search of the perfect gift now have three ways to shop:.

Fully custom—Totally Chocolate’s team of chocolate artists can engrave virtually any artwork of the customer’s choosing, as well as design custom packaging.

Customizer—businesses can add artwork to be engraved on a bar, cookie set or shareable ensemble while selecting from a variety of hand-drawn, bespoke package options that suit every esthetic.

Ready To Gift—excellent for last-minute gifts with uncompromising quality, taste or unboxing experience.

Totally Chocolate customer experience manager Katelin Simons said: “It was important for Totally Chocolate to retain its leadership position in corporate gifting by offering online customization and personalization in new ways.

You see it on apparel, you can do it with swag, but to be able to customize and personalize the food item itself, in the way Totally Chocolate does, is absolutely one-of-a-kind, making it the perfect gift for everyone on the discerning gift-givers’ list.”

“We saw an opportunity to further differentiate Totally Chocolate through its packaging and unboxing experience,” said Kate Scherer, creative director and founder of Product 360 Creative, the design firm invited to create Totally Chocolate’s new packaging concepts.

“From the luxe Signature blue box and the eight hand-drawn holiday collections designed for every esthetic to the shipper box, no detail was left unconsidered.”

Totally Chocolate’s reputation is built on innovation, as evidenced by its continued investment in industry-best technology, allowing high levels of customization and personalization via its online customizer and its patented chocolate engraving process.

This proprietary technology allows Totally Chocolate to offer the exceptional level of precision-crafted detail presented in every one of its products.

“Totally Chocolate has invested significantly into creating best-in-class engraving technology, which changed how people think about engraved chocolate gifts,” said Strong, Totally Chocolate President. “We’ve mastered the art of exquisite detail without compromising on quality, taste or presentation.”

