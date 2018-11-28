Toray Plastics (America) has selected Derek Smith as the business manager for the Torayfan polypropylene film division.

Prior to joining Toray, Smith was the regional sales manager for the Horen Group. Smith also brings operational leadership experience to his new role. He has a B.A. from Providence College.

Toray Plastics (America) Torayfan division national sales manager Gianfranco Chicarella said: “We’re excited to have Derek join the Toray team.

“He has broad experience in plastics and chemicals sales and has been very successful in growing business. We look forward to benefiting from Derek’s expertise.”

Toray Plastics (America), Inc., is a leading manufacturer of polyester, polypropylene, bio-based, and metallized films for flexible and rigid packaging, lidding, graphic, industrial, optical, and electronic applications and conducts all its manufacturing and metallizing at one location.

Toray is also a leader in the manufacture of polyolefin, polypropylene, and polyethylene foams for the automotive and flooring industries.

The company is a subsidiary of Toray Industries, the world leader in synthetic fibers and textiles, carbon fibers, plastics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and high-performance films, which has annual sales exceeding $19bn.

Source: Company Press Release