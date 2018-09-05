Toray Plastics (America) has expanded its white films portfolio with the introduction of new Torayfan white-pigmented metallized biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films.

Toray Plastics (America) manufactures polyester, polypropylene, bio-based, and metallized films for flexible and rigid packaging, lidding, graphic, industrial, optical, and electronic applications.

The five new Torayfan white-pigmented films, which encompass sealable and non-sealable versions, include MPX4, MP5H, MPHX5, and PCP5 films.

Intended for consumer product goods companies and converters, the new films can be used with gas-flushed applications.

The films, which are available in a variety of heat-seal strengths, are designed for use in applications including salted crisp snacks, cookies, protein bars, and confectionery items.

Toray said in a statement: “Toray’s combination of pigment, sealant, and barrier in one film allows end users and converters to manufacture a duplex instead of a triplex lamination in many applications.”

The new Torayfan film portfolio runs on horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) and vertical form fill seal (VFFS) machines.

Toray Plastics (America)’s family of white films also includes high-barrier cavitated white metallized versions.

Torayfan Division associate product manager Tammy Williamson said: “CPG companies wanted an aesthetically pleasing high-barrier alternative to traditional metallized and cavitated white metallized films.

“These new pigmented films offer robust barrier-durability after converting, extended shelf life, and a clean, bright white appearance, all of which enhance brand integrity.”

The Torayfan MPX4 is a white, metallized, heat-sealable barrier web designed to offers superior moisture barrier, excellent oxygen barrier, an excellent hot tack, and a wide seal range.

The Torayfan MP5H white metallized film and the Torayfan MPHX5 ultra-high-barrier coated, white, metallized film offer enhanced seal strength and improved hermeticity

Toray said that the MP5H and MPHX5 films offer superior oxygen and moisture barrier, an enhanced, over the mountain seal strength, and a wide seal range.

Additionally, the Torayfan PCP1 is a white, metallized and opposite-side corona-treated film and the Torayfan PCP5 ultra-high barrier, white, metallized and opposite-side corona-treated film are designed for cold-seal applications.

In addition to providing good moisture barrier, the two films offers enhanced anchorage of cold seal adhesives, good bonding in extrusion and adhesive laminations, and no crazing.