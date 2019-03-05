Toray Plastics (America), a manufacturer of polyester, polypropylene, bio-based, and metallized films for flexible and rigid packaging, has joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC).

Toray Industries, a parent company of Toray Plastics (America), has been already implementing sustainable business practices since decades.

The Sustainable Packaging Coalition is a membership-based collaborative, which drives industry to make packaging more sustainable.

SPC associate director Adam Gendell said: “Toray’s collaborative, innovative spirit makes them a perfect fit for the SPC.”

In 2004, Toray Plastics (America) introduced its sustainability initiative to reduce impact on the environment.

The company’s sustainable program comprised of operating one of the larger solar farms in Rhode Island and two co-generation plants, as well as implementation of zero landfill, waste recycling and energy and water conservation measures.

Toray Plastics (America) is also a major producer of ultra-thin, bio-based, solvent-free and PVdC-free films.

The firm also supports engineering students, who will be next-generation industry leaders, through offering internships and scholarships for University of Rhode Island undergraduates.

In addition, the company noted that materials hold capacity to change the world fundamentally, and it leverages the potential of chemistry to address global environmental challenges and pursue business in a socially responsible manner

Toray Plastics (America) corporate marketing senior director Chris Nothnagle said: “The SPC was a pioneer in bringing the packaging industry’s attention to the imperative for sustainable packaging, and we believe in its mission and programs.

“The Toray team is eager to help further the SPC’s goals by engaging with the organization’s leadership and members and contributing its knowledge and insights.”

Toray Plastics (America) is engaged in the manufacturing of polyester, polypropylene, bio-based, and metallized films for flexible and rigid packaging, lidding, graphic, industrial, optical, and electronic applications. It carries out all its manufacturing and metallizing at one location.

Toray is also expertise in the manufacturing of polyolefin, polypropylene, and polyethylene foams for the automotive and flooring industries. Toray Industries produces synthetic fibers and textiles, carbon fibers, plastics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and high-performance films.