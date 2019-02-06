Toray Plastics (America) announces that it is investing in a new, state-of-the-art 8.7 meter polypropylene film line.

The expenditure marks the next phase of Toray’s multi-year strategic plan, begun in 2016, to expand and automate production capabilities in order to meet customer demand and maintain its leadership position.

The new capacity is targeted for packaging, label, medical, and industrial applications. Toray anticipates start-up in 2020.

“Toray’s commitment to our customers is unwavering, and this expansion continues our path of innovation and growth,” says Christopher Roy, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Torayfan Division. Roy notes that this expansion project features the construction of a new building to house the OPP equipment.

Previously completed projects include the construction of a second cogeneration system, automation throughout the plant, including a fully automated packaging line, and the construction of a 28,800-square-foot facility to house a new, high-speed 4.5-meter metallizer.

Toray Plastics (America) is a leading manufacturer of polyester, polypropylene, bio-based, and metallized films for flexible and rigid packaging, lidding, medical, graphic, industrial, optical, and electronic applications and conducts all its manufacturing and metallizing at one location. Toray is also a leader in the manufacture of polyolefin, polypropylene, and polyethylene foams for the automotive and flooring industries.

The company is a subsidiary of Toray Industries, Inc., the world leader in synthetic fibers and textiles, carbon fibers, plastics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and high-performance films, which has annual sales exceeding US$19 billion.

Source: Company Press Release